RCA Inspiration Hails A Win at the 2019 BET Awards With the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for Snoop Dogg’s “Blessing Me Again”

Nashville, TN (June 24, 2019) – RCA Inspiration hails a win at the 2019 BET Awards, with Snoop Dogg’s hit (feat. Rance Allen) “Blessing Me Again” (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration), taking home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award. The 19th Annual BET Awards were simulcast live from Los Angeles, on Sunday June 23rd across BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo networks.
Snoop Dogg’s acclaimed hit “Blessing Me Again” (feat. Rance Allen) was featured on the first Gospel release from the hip-hop icon, the chart-topping collection Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration). Among other hits featured on his 32-track album were “One More Day” (feat. Charlie Wilson), “You” (feat. Tye Tribbett), “Words Are Few” (feat. B Slade), and “Saved” (feat. Faith Evans and 3rd Generation [Bereal Family]).
Take a look at the full list of BET AWARDS winners
Video of the year
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B, “Money”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America” *WINNER
Drake, “Nice for What”
The Carters, “Apeshit”
Best female R&B/pop artist
Beyoncé *WINNER
Ella Mai
H.E.R. Solange
SZA
Teyana Taylor.
Best male R&B/pop artist
Anderson .Paak
Bruno Mars *WINNER
Childish Gambino
Chris Brown
John Legend
Khalid
Best female hip-hop artist
Cardi B *WINNER
Kash Doll
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Best male hip-hop artist
21 Savage
Drake
Meek Mill
Nipsey Hussle *WINNER
Travis Scott
Best new artist
Blueface
City Girls
Juice WRLD
Lil Baby *WINNER
Queen Naija
Best group
Chloe x Halle
City Girls
Lil Baby and Gunna
Migos *WINNER
The Carters
Best collaboration
21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”
Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode” *WINNER
Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”
Album of the year
Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER
Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”
Meek Mill, “Championships”
The Carters, “Everything Is Love”
Travis Scott, “Astroworld”
Viewers’ choice award
Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”
Childish Gambino, “This Is America”
Drake, “In My Feelings”
Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER
- Cole, “Middle Child”
Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”
Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award
Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”
Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”
Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”
Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER
Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”
Best actress
Issa Rae
Regina Hall
Regina King *WINNER
Taraji P. Henson
Tiffany Haddish
Viola Davis
Best actor
Anthony Anderson
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Mahershala Ali
Michael B. Jordan *WINNER
Omari Hardwick
Best movie
“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER
“Creed 2″
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
“The Hate U Give”
Young stars award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lyric Ross
Marsai Martin *WINNER
Michael Rainey Jr.
Miles Brown
Sportswoman of the year
Allyson Felix
Candace Parker
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams *WINNER
Simone Biles
Sportsman of the year
Kevin Durant
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry *WINNER
Tiger Woods
BET HER award
Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”
Ciara, “Level Up”
H.E.R., “Hard Place” *WINNER
Janelle Monae, “PYNK”
Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”
Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”
Video director of the year
Benny Boom
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams
Karena Evans *WINNER
Best international act
AKA (South Africa)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER
Dave (U.K.)
Dosseh (France)
Giggs (U.K.)
Mr Eazi (Nigeria)
Best new international act
Headie One (U.K.)
Jok’Air (France)
Nesly (France)
Octavian (U.K.)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa) *WINNER
Teni (Nigeria)
Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com
