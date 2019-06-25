RCA Inspiration Hails A Win at the 2019 BET Awards With the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award for Snoop Dogg’s “Blessing Me Again”

Nashville, TN (June 24, 2019) – RCA Inspiration hails a win at the 2019 BET Awards, with Snoop Dogg’s hit (feat. Rance Allen) “Blessing Me Again” (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration), taking home the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award. The 19th Annual BET Awards were simulcast live from Los Angeles, on Sunday June 23rd across BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo networks.

Snoop Dogg’s acclaimed hit “Blessing Me Again” (feat. Rance Allen) was featured on the first Gospel release from the hip-hop icon, the chart-topping collection Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration). Among other hits featured on his 32-track album were “One More Day” (feat. Charlie Wilson), “You” (feat. Tye Tribbett), “Words Are Few” (feat. B Slade), and “Saved” (feat. Faith Evans and 3rd Generation [Bereal Family]).

Video of the year

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America” *WINNER

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apeshit”

Best female R&B/pop artist

Beyoncé *WINNER

Ella Mai

H.E.R. Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor.

Best male R&B/pop artist

Anderson .Paak

Bruno Mars *WINNER

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist

Cardi B *WINNER

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist

21 Savage

Drake

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle *WINNER

Travis Scott

Best new artist

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby *WINNER

Queen Naija

Best group

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby and Gunna

Migos *WINNER

The Carters

Best collaboration

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode” *WINNER

Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste”

Album of the year

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy” *WINNER

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld”

Viewers’ choice award

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip” *WINNER

Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again” *WINNER

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone”

Best actress

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King *WINNER

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis

Best actor

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan *WINNER

Omari Hardwick

Best movie

“BlacKkKlansman” *WINNER

“Creed 2″

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give”

Young stars award

Caleb McLaughlin

Lyric Ross

Marsai Martin *WINNER

Michael Rainey Jr.

Miles Brown

Sportswoman of the year

Allyson Felix

Candace Parker

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams *WINNER

Simone Biles

Sportsman of the year

Kevin Durant

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Stephen Curry *WINNER

Tiger Woods

BET HER award

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place” *WINNER

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem”

Video director of the year

Benny Boom

Colin Tilley

Dave Meyers

Hype Williams

Karena Evans *WINNER

Best international act

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria) *WINNER

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best new international act

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa) *WINNER

Teni (Nigeria)

