BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO]

Tyler Perry won the Ultimate Icon Award at last night’s BET Awards and the speech he gave was moving, powerful, and truly inspirational.

Tyler has definitely taken his share of critcism over the years, sometimes rightfully so, but you can’t deny what this many has done for so many people in movie biz. Everyone from legendary actors like Cicely Tyson to production crews owe him a debt of gratitude.

Press play and watch his acceptance speech.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards [PHOTOS] 38 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards [PHOTOS] 1. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 1 of 38 2. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 38 3. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 3 of 38 4. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 4 of 38 5. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 38 6. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 6 of 38 7. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 38 8. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 38 9. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 9 of 38 10. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 10 of 38 11. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 11 of 38 12. BET Awards 2019 - Pantene Style Stage Source:Getty 12 of 38 13. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 13 of 38 14. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 38 15. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 15 of 38 16. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 16 of 38 17. 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content Source:Getty 17 of 38 18. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 18 of 38 19. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 19 of 38 20. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 20 of 38 21. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 38 22. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 22 of 38 23. 2019 BET Awards- Social Ready Content Source:Getty 23 of 38 24. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 38 25. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 25 of 38 26. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 26 of 38 27. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 27 of 38 28. BET Awards 2019 - InstaCarpet Source:Getty 28 of 38 29. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 29 of 38 30. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 30 of 38 31. BET Awards 2019 - Arrivals Source:Getty 31 of 38 32. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 32 of 38 33. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 33 of 38 34. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 34 of 38 35. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 35 of 38 36. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 36 of 38 37. BET Awards 2019 - Red Carpet Source:Getty 37 of 38 38. 2019 BET Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 38 of 38 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards [PHOTOS] Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 BET Awards [PHOTOS] After a whirlwind weekend of events in Los Angeles, the BET Awards has finally come! Before the show kicked off at the Microsoft Theater in the City of Angels Sunday, host Regina Hall, along with Saweetie, Cardi B, and more stars sizzled on the red carpet. Eva Marcille, who is pregnant with her third child, debuted her baby bump with husband Michael T. Sterling by her side, and Sinqua Walls made our jaws drop when he showed up shirtless in a suit and flashed his six pack abs, among other big red carpet moments. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). This year’s show, which celebrates black culture and achievement in music, movies and sports, paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle and honored the achievements of Tyler Perry and Mary J. Blige with the network’s Ultimate Icon Award and Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively. Cardi turned up the crowd with a performance, and Lil Nas X and Billy Rae Cyrus, DJ Khaled and Migos, and more hit the stage too. Take a peek at all of the celebrity arrivals below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

#BETAwards: Tyler Perry Opens The Doors Of The Church With Ultimate Icon Award Acceptance Speech [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com