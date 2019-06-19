CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Yolanda Adams To Perform At PBS’ 39th Annual ‘A Capitol Fourth’

The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason Merritt / Getty

For the last 39 years the celebration of the nation’s independence has been conducted on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building. This year it will continue and actor John Stamos will return to host the event.

UGospel reports that to commemorate our country’s birthday singers of all genres will join in the celebration.

Yolanda Adams will bring her Grammy Award-winning voice to the stage and fans are super excited about it. Other musicians taking part in the event is the legendary Carole King, “VOICE” winner Maelyn Jarmon, and many more.

This family friendly concert will also feature a special performance by the cast of “Sesame Street.”

The broadcast of “A Capitol Fourth” airs on PBS Thursday, July 4th, 2019 from 8:00pm to 9:30 pm ET. After the concert a beautiful fireworks show will be done.

