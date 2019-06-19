CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

For King & Country Releases ‘God Only Knows’ Remix With Timbaland And Echosmith [VIDEO]

2 reads
Leave a comment
7th Annual K-LOVE Fan Awards At The Grand Ole Opry House

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Fans of For King & Country love the song “God Only Knows” and were recently surprised when the group dropped the remix to the hit song. The two-time Grammy award-winning group teamed up with Echosmith and Timbaland for the remix.

According to Rapzilla, Sydney Sierota, of Echosmith loved when the idea when it was brought to her.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She said, “When the idea was brought up to me, I immediately said ‘I’ll sing on that tomorrow, I love the song that much!’ ‘God Only Knows’ is such a special song, and I think we all constantly need the reminder that there’s a God who knows and loves us. We aren’t doing this alone. There’s so much love and meaning in the lyrics, and I’m honored that I get to be a part of it.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The lyrics of the song are beautiful as it talks about God carrying you through troubled times and loving you no matter what.

SEE ALSO: John P. Kee Gives Us His Black Music Month Playlist

“God Only Knows” recently won “Song of the Year” at the K-Love awards and is staying steady at No. 1 on the Billboard Christian airplay charts.

Check out the video for the remix of “God Only Knows” below!

5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]

5 photos Launch gallery

5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]

5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]

We were in the office talking about how Warryn and Erica Campbell were like the Jay-Z and Beyonce of gospel music and the convo shifted to a list of other gospel stars who could be kindred spirits to mainstream artists. Vibe with us and check out our top five matches below…

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

For King & Country Releases ‘God Only Knows’ Remix With Timbaland And Echosmith [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
‘Empire’ Actor Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago
 1 day ago
06.18.19
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 5 days ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 6 days ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 1 week ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 2 weeks ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 2 weeks ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 3 weeks ago
05.31.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close