[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video Land Adorable Denny’s Commercial

Our favorite father and son duo is back!

This time Destin and two-year-old Kingston Pryor aren’t debating the Empire season finale, but they are being featured in a new commercial for Denny’s.

In the Father’s Day inspired ad for the beloved pancake national chain, the two are doing what they do best. All the father-son-banter:

“What’s going on in your life, huh?” DJ asks his son.

find cute baby from viral video and bring him to Denny’s … ✅ pic.twitter.com/f6BvdfnzaB — Denny's (@DennysDiner) June 16, 2019

As we previously reported, DJ and his wife Shanieke, who are also proud parents of an 8-year-old son Jabari, posted the video that went viral a few weeks ago, not thinking the world would be so enthralled with their family unit.

With more than 58 MILLION views, the duo showed their world how they communicate with out each other:

“They need to work on that, right?” Deztin asks. Kingston simply replies, “Ya.”

“Yes, okay. Did you understand it, though?” Daddy asks.

Kington gives the affirmative with more garble, but it’s clear he has a opinion.

“Not this one. It’s the grand finale,” his Papa replies, adding, “That’s what I was wondering! I don’t know what they’re gonna do next season.”

Of course, Kingston nods and carries on, later with his hands flailing in the air and gabbing way.

Naturally, his Papa responds with the: “Right, that’s why I’m saying! Don’t bring that in, you know what I’m saying? Go somewhere else with that.”

“Ye,”little Kingston replies.

“Really? I thought the same thing,” says his father. “We think a lot alike, huh?”

Ugh…we love them! We want to see more of them!

RELATED NEWS:

This Baby Talking To His Father Is The Best Thing On The Internet!

Proud Parents! Dwyane Wade And Gabrielle Union Support 11-Year-Old Son At Miami Pride Parade

[WATCH] Little Boy Wants To Know Why Passenger Has ‘Her Stinky Feet’ On His Seat

Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good 22 photos Launch gallery Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good 1. Jay Z and Blue Ivy Source:Getty 1 of 22 2. Jay Z and Blue Ivy Source:Getty 2 of 22 3. John Legend and Luna Source:Getty 3 of 22 4. John Legend and Luna Source:Getty 4 of 22 5. Idris Elba and Isan Source:Getty 5 of 22 6. Russel Wilson, Sienna Princess Wilson and Future Zahir Wilburn Source:Getty 6 of 22 7. Kanye West and North West Source:Getty 7 of 22 8. Kanye West and North West Source:Getty 8 of 22 9. Tyrese Gibson and Shayla Somer Gibson Source:Getty 9 of 22 10. Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Source:Getty 10 of 22 11. Wiz Khalifa and Sebastian Taylor Thomaz Source:Getty 11 of 22 12. Stephen Curry and Riley Curry Source:Getty 12 of 22 13. Stephen Curry and Riley Curry Source:Getty 13 of 22 14. Source:Getty 14 of 22 15. Lebron James and LeBron Raymone James Jr. Source:Getty 15 of 22 16. Will Smith, Willow Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith Source:Getty 16 of 22 17. Will Smith and Willow Smith Source:Getty 17 of 22 18. Will and Jaden Smith Source:Getty 18 of 22 19. Kim Porter, Christian Casey Combs, Quincy Brown, Sean "Diddy" Combs, D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs Source:Getty 19 of 22 20. Diddy, D'Lila Star Combs, Chance Combs and Jessie James Combs Source:Getty 20 of 22 21. President Obama and Malia Obama Source:Getty 21 of 22 22. President Barack Obama, Sasha and Malia Source:Getty 22 of 22 Skip ad Continue reading Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good Black Celebrity Men Who Make Fatherhood Look Good These Black celeb men aren't just good at their artistry, they're great at being fathers!

[WATCH] Father And Chatty Son In Viral Video Land Adorable Denny’s Commercial was originally published on hellobeautiful.com