First, Jussie now Bryshere gets into some trouble while in Chicago.

According to TMZ, Bryshere Gray was arrested in Chicago last week for some car related offenses. The actor was pulled over for registration issues, his 2014 Rolls Royce didn’t match have license & proper registration. Gray was arrested on a misdemeanor.

Gray plays the youngest Lyon brother, Hakeem Lyonn, on ‘Empire’ which films in Chicago.

‘Empire’ Star Bryshere Gray Arrested In Chicago was originally published on wiznation.com