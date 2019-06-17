CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier shows us a workout that will help out our core. This workout is filled with mountain climbers as well as plank toe touches.

Check out the video up top and break a sweat as you give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives Us A Workout For Our Core [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

