Voices: John P. Kee “Made It Out”

Gospel Legend John P. Kee has had a legendary career that has spanned decades with his songwriting and hits that will last a lifetime. Pastor Kee continues his track record with his new single “I Made It Out.”
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez “I Made It Out” [VIDEO]
In the Kee talks about his career, the road and how he “Made It Out.”
