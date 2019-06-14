CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Jada Pinkett Smith To Receive “Trailblazer” Honor At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Girls Trip Special Screening

Source: Ian Gavan / Getty

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith will receive the Trailblazer honor during this year’s MTV Move & TV Awards ceremony.

With over 25 years in the entertainment industry, coupled with her role as the powerful matriarch of the Smith family, Jada has forged a new path for herself over the last two years as an influencer in the wellness space. The awards show seeks to honor her legacy and contributions over her career from A Different World, to Red Table Talk.

Jada’s “Girl’s Trip” co-star Tiffany Haddish will present her with the honor. Last year, Lena Waithe was the award recipient.

“Jada has been a powerhouse since the beginning of her career and has achieved multi-hyphenate status throughout,” said Amy Doyle, general manager of MTV, VH1, CMT and Logo in a statement to MTV News. “She is the epitome of someone who is not afraid to challenge the status quo and we are thrilled to present her with this year’s Trailblazer Award.”

Her groundbreaking show Red Table Talk, that she hosts alongside her daughter Willow Smith and mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, continues to elevate conversations that far too often are only had within one’s inner circle. From marriage, to pornography, race relations and polygamy, the show heightens our awareness and forces us to think, react and assess our own alignment to the ideals we hold so dear.

In August Jada will return to the big screen as a FBI agent in the upcoming film, “Angel Has Fallen,” the third film in the “Olympus Has Fallen” series.

The awards show will air on Monday, June 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

This story was originally posted on madamenoire.com

