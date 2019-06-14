Todd Dulaney Gives His Opinion On The Worst Part Of Being A Dad

Stellar Award winner, pastor, father and husband, Todd Dulaney is always showing off his beautiful family on social media. Being a parent isn’t easy and during a recent interview, Dulaney shared the best and worst part of being a dad.
He has 4 kids and one of the best parts is seeing a piece of yourself in each of them.
Dulaney mentioned that he talks too much and his daughter as well as his son got that from him. While everything can’t always be great, the worst part of being a dad for him is watching his children fail at something.
Dulaney used to play professional baseball and helps his son out with some baseball skills, but training him isn’t always easy.
He said, “It bothers me more than him when he fails.”
During the interview he talked about how he implements scripture into lessons with his kids and also praying with them everyday.
Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
