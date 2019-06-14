Todd Dulaney Gives His Opinion On The Worst Part Of Being A Dad

Get Up Erica
| 06.14.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Stellar Award winner, pastor, father and husband, Todd Dulaney is always showing off his beautiful family on social media. Being a parent isn’t easy and during a recent interview, Dulaney shared the best and worst part of being a dad.

He has 4 kids and one of the best parts is seeing a piece of yourself in each of them.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Dulaney mentioned that he talks too much and his daughter as well as his son got that from him. While everything can’t always be great, the worst part of being a dad for him is watching his children fail at something.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Dulaney used to play professional baseball and helps his son out with some baseball skills, but training him isn’t always easy.

He said, “It bothers me more than him when he fails.”

SEE ALSO: Todd Dulaney Hits The Baseball Field For Jackie Robinson Day [VIDEO]

During the interview he talked about how he implements scripture into lessons with his kids and also praying with them everyday.

Listen to the full interview with Todd Dulaney up top!

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Todd Dulaney At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Todd Dulaney Gives His Opinion On The Worst Part Of Being A Dad was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Toronto Raptors President/GM Masai Ujiri Reportedly Involved In…
 10 hours ago
06.14.19
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 1 day ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 3 days ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close