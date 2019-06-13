Yolanda Adams Joins PBS’ 39th Annual ‘A CAPITOL FOURTH’

WASHINGTON, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — This July 4th, A CAPITOL FOURTH continues its 39-year tradition of celebrating our nation’s independence on the West Lawn of the United States Capitol building. Two-time Emmy Award-nominated actor and producer John Stamos (Netflix’s YOU, FULLER HOUSE, ER) returns to host the country’s longest-running live national July 4th TV tradition. A CAPITOL FOURTH’s family-friendly Independence Day celebration will commemorate our country’s 243rd birthday with all-star musical performances, and remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country, and in other locations in Washington, D.C.

The 39th annual edition of A CAPITOL FOURTH will feature: Grammy Award-winning music legend Carole King with the Broadway cast of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning musical BEAUTIFUL starring

Vanessa Carlton; multi-award winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; acclaimed Tony-nominated singer-songwriter and actress Keala Settle (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN); multi-platinum recording artist and star of television, film and the Broadway stage Vanessa Williams; double ACM winner, CMA and Grammy nominee with more than 12 million in RIAA certified sales and early member of Pandora’s Billionaires Club Lee Brice; Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum-selling singer-songwriter Colbie Caillat with her new band Gone West; five-time Grammy Award-winning Gospel vocalist extraordinaire Yolanda Adams; 2019 AMERICAN IDOL winner Laine Hardy; singing sensation Angelica Hale (AMERICA’S GOT TALENT); and this year’s winner of THE VOICE (Season 16), Maelyn Jarmon, performing the “National Anthem;” with the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly.

