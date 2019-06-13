CLOSE
Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In Teeny, Weeny, Yellow Bikini [PHOTOS]

Kenya Moore’s body is back to haunt all of us after giving birth to her daughter, Brooklyn.

The 48-year-old new mom took to Instagram to show everybody what she’s working with again, and the RHOA star’s abs, arms and overall body look amazing:

She claimed that her secret was the product Body Complete RX, a brand of plant-based health and beauty supplements.

“My secret is out,” she wrote. “@bodycompleterx got me snatched! Even when I travel I take my kit along and the slim ER w/ energy booster helps keep me on track.”

However, Kenya has been a fitness fanatic for some time, and most importantly, eats healthy, which we believe is the true reason she was able to bounce back so strong after delivering Brooklyn in November.

“I’m 47 years old. I was worried too,” she said about the pressure to slim down post-baby. “The young girls get to snap back but what about me? [laughs] And so, you take care of your body and you eat well.”

“I eat a lot of fruit. I drink a lot of water — a lot of water,” she added. “Vegetables. I’m really a pescatarian so I eat a lot of fish, sushi, things like that.”

It also didn’t hurt that a lot of the weight she put on, 75 pounds worth, was water.

“A lot of it, to be honest, because of the preeclampsia, was water weight gain,” she said. “So a week after I had given birth, I lost 40 pounds. But I had a C-section so I couldn’t really stand up, I obviously couldn’t work out or do anything like that. But I was a workout person before. I took care of my body. I, what we call just ‘snapped back’ after two weeks. I thought, ‘Wow! My tummy is flat again,’ or nearly flat. I didn’t think that would happen.”

Looking good, Kenya! We’re glad to see her have her happily ever after — and manage to look this good while having it.

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Kenya Moore Shows Off Toned Post-Baby Body In Teeny, Weeny, Yellow Bikini [PHOTOS]

