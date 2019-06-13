CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When She Mentions Trayvon Martin And Tamir Rice

0 reads
Leave a comment
Back side view student graduation of graduates during commencement. Congratulation in University concept, Education concept.

Source: Patcharanan Worrapatchareeroj / Getty

According to NYDailyNews, the Dallas Independent School District has apologized to Emmett J. Conrad High School valedictorian Rooha Haghar for her principal cutting her microphone off when she mentioned Trayvon Martin and Tamir Rice during her speech.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“As a result, the principal made the decision to limit the student’s remarks,” the statement, released Monday, read. “In hindsight, we realize this decision may not have been reflective of the core values we teach our students, as we work to educate leaders of tomorrow. For that, we apologize.”

From the video, it looks like her principal is Black, so that’s an even bigger shocker.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Graduation Season: Inspirational Caps That Will Motivate You [PHOTOS]

17 photos Launch gallery

Graduation Season: Inspirational Caps That Will Motivate You [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Graduation Season: Inspirational Caps That Will Motivate You [PHOTOS]

Graduation Season: Inspirational Caps That Will Motivate You [PHOTOS]

Graduation season is here and people are really outdoing themselves with creative caps. Some display inspirational quotes, song titles, lyrics and Bible verses. Congratulations to the class of 2019! Check out some of these caps below...

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Hi Hater: High School Valedictorian’s Mic Cut When She Mentions Trayvon Martin And Tamir Rice was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elle Varner Reveals How Church & Therapy Helped…
 52 mins ago
06.13.19
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 days ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 1 week ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close