“Working Mom Wednesday” Men’s Health For Father’s Day

In recognition of “Father’s Day” it’s National Men’s Health and Melissa talked with Dr. Stallings of BCBS of NC about important health issues that men and the women that love them need to be aware of.

Dr. Sheila Stallings is a native of Virginia but grew up in Raleigh, NC. She attended Howard University in Washington, DC where she earned a degree in chemical engineering. After graduating college, she travelled to West Africa and toured universities, medical school, and hospitals. That life changing experience led her to pursue a career in medicine. Dr. Stallings attended East Carolina School of Medicine in Greenville, NC. She has practiced family medicine for the past 16 years. Currently is a medical director with Blue Cross NC in Durham, NC. She is married and has two handsome teenage sons. She enjoys traveling, Duke basketball, photography, and spending time with family and friends.

Listen as Dr. Stallings talk with Melissa about the top concerns for men’s health, and how they procrastinate going to the doctor… and how we as wives, mothers, aunts, nieces, cousins and friends can help get them there.

Men’s Health

