Gospel Singer Jamie Grace & Husband Welcome Baby Girl [PHOTO]

2nd Annual KLOVE Fan Awards At The Grand Ole Opry House - Arrivals

Source: Terry Wyatt / Getty

Congratulations is in order for Grammy-nominated Christian singer, Jamie Grace and her husband, Aaron Collins. According to Christian Post, the two welcomed their first child, Isabella Brave Harper Collins on June 7th.

The beautiful couple announced her birth on social media by sharing a beautiful photo of her.

Grace said, “With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know. Aaron and I can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. Psalm 127:3.”

Isabella Brave Harper Collins 💜 Born June 7, 2019 – her due date – at 9:27pm. Exactly 7 pounds, 20.5 inches and every bit of lovely 👶🏽 With two middle names like her Southern mama and deep brown eyes like her charming dad, she is oh so loved more than she will ever know. Aaron and i can’t wait to share stories of how she’s already changed our world. We are so grateful for our beautiful and brave little human and of course for all of the love, support and encouragement from everyone. 😍 Psalm 127:3 🙏🏽 We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins

Isabella already has her own Instagram channel with 11,000 followers.

SEE ALSO: Jamie Grace Opens Up About Her Battle With Tourette Syndrome &amp; Depression [VIDEO]

Grace said on a post, “We love you, @isabellathebrave. Welcome to a home full of love, laughter, fun, travel, singing, dancing and possibly too many musical references on a daily basis. I think you’re gonna like it here. @theaaroncollins.”

We can’t wait to see Isabella grow over the years and congratulations again to Jamie Grace and Aaron Collins!

