CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Woman Running From DWI In Durham Struck And Killed

13 reads
Leave a comment
Ferguson On One Year Anniversary Of Michael Brown's Death

Source: Getty / Getty

A woman being arrested for driving while impaired was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 85 northbound in Durham as she tried to run from the arrest.

The woman, identified as Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, of Hope Mills, was immediately hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A state trooper arrived at the scene of a crash and determined Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, to be at fault in the crash.

As the trooper attempted to place Abraham under arrest for DWI, she resisted and ran off.

She crossed the median and ran into the northbound lanes of I-85, where an oncoming vehicle hit her.

Source:  ABC11.com

 

Destinee Michelle Abraham , DWI , killed at scene

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ex-Minister Sentenced To 10 Years For Stealing $800,000…
 2 hours ago
06.11.19
Black Music Month: Gospel Artists On The Rise
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Texas Teacher Fired Over Tweets Asking Trump To…
 5 days ago
06.06.19
Prince George’s County Couple Found Dead At Dominican…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama ‘An Ape…
 1 week ago
06.04.19
Target To Recall 90,000 USB Charging Cables Due…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
‘Star’ Officially Canceled As Series Doesn’t Find A…
 2 weeks ago
05.31.19
Blind 22-Year-Old With Autism’s Performance On ‘America’s Got…
 2 weeks ago
05.30.19
Kirk Franklin: “I’m Very Thankful…Im Very Excited” [VIDEO]
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…
 2 weeks ago
05.29.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close