Woman Running From DWI In Durham Struck And Killed

A woman being arrested for driving while impaired was struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 85 northbound in Durham as she tried to run from the arrest.

The woman, identified as Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, of Hope Mills, was immediately hit by a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A state trooper arrived at the scene of a crash and determined Destinee Michelle Abraham, 26, to be at fault in the crash.

As the trooper attempted to place Abraham under arrest for DWI, she resisted and ran off.

She crossed the median and ran into the northbound lanes of I-85, where an oncoming vehicle hit her.

Source: ABC11.com

