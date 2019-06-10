Beautiful Rescue Story In Triangle

Torrential rains have flooded many streets in the triangle area leaving some drivers stranded in the waters.

Dajah Gladden got stuck during a flash flood last week and stranded on Ligon Mill Rd. in Wake Forest. The 26-year-old from Franklinton said she didn’t even see the standing water until she was already in it.

Gladden says a man in camouflage rescued her and left, but she got a chance to meet him this weekend. Gladden visited Matula at Granite Falls Athletic Club where he works to thank him.

18 year old Anthony Matula, was heading to the movies with friends when they spotted Gladden’s car on the side of the road surrounded by water. The 18-year-old and Rolesville High School senior pulled over and jumped in to help – lifting Gladden out of the car.

“I just swooped her up. I was like ‘alright the day is probably ruined for you right now but you’re not going to get wet,'” Matula told Gladden during the rescue. “In that situation, God put me there just completely prepared. I don’t think there could have been any other way that I could have been better prepared.”

Gladden says a man in camouflage rescued her and left. Matula said he was wearing camouflage waders before the rescue because he had just removed rainwater from his grandmother’s basement.

“You were in full outfit to save someone,” Gladden recalled to Matula.

Matula comes from a family of first responders.

His father is firefighter. His sister is registered nurse. Matula said he was inspired to help others after suffering a head injury that left him in the hospital at WakeMed for a month.

Matula graduates from Rolesville High School on Friday.

He will attend East Carolina University this fall where he will major in nursing.

Read more and see the video of their reunion from source: ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: