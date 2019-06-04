Subway Manager Fired For Denying Job To Black Teen

A subway employee shared texted comments made by her manager toward an applicant.

Texas teen, Katelyn Simmons intended to spend her summer vacation by working and earning money before her senior year, but the student’s plans went south after she received a text message.

A friend, who worked at the store, checked with her manager on the application via text messaging.

“Girl brought in her application,” the employee said. “I’m leaving it on the table for you tomorrow.”

The manager replied, “Ok thanks. How she look?”

“Black girl long dark hair. Shortish.”

“Oh no thanks,” the manager responded. “I don’t want those people in our store lol.”

