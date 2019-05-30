Faith Walking With Marvin Sapp: Having Breakthroughs & Miracles In Your Life [VIDEO]

Marvin Sapp shares a special message from Ephesians 3:20 for the “Faith Walking” today. He spoke about how he believes you need a certain synergy between yourself and God for things to happen.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
No matter what, Sapp wants us to realize that God is going to do everything to make things happen, we just need to be cooperative.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Breakthroughs and miracles will happen in our life and in order for things to turn out the way we want then we must trust and believe in God.
SEE ALSO: The 5 Biggest Songs In The Career Of Marvin Sapp
Once you do that, Sapp said, “The rest of your days will be the best days.” Watch the full “Faith Walking” up top!
Marvin Sapp
Marvin Sapp
1. In Studio Jam: Marvin Sapp Performs “Never Would Have Made It”Source: 1 of 24
2. In Studio Jam: Marvin Sapp Performs “Listen”Source: 2 of 24
3. Marvin SappSource: 3 of 24
4. Marvin SappSource: 4 of 24
5. Marvin SappSource: 5 of 24
6. Marvin SappSource: 6 of 24
7. Marvin SappSource: 7 of 24
8. Marvin SappSource: 8 of 24
9. Marvin SappSource: 9 of 24
10. Marvin SappSource: 10 of 24
11. Marvin SappSource: 11 of 24
12. Marvin SappSource: 12 of 24
13. Marvin SappSource: 13 of 24
14. Marvin SappSource: 14 of 24
15. Marvin SappSource: 15 of 24
16. Marvin SappSource: 16 of 24
17. Marvin SappSource: 17 of 24
18. Marvin SappSource: 18 of 24
19. Marvin SappSource: 19 of 24
20. Marvin SappSource: 20 of 24
21. Marvin SappSource: 21 of 24
22. Marvin SappSource: 22 of 24
23. Marvin SappSource: 23 of 24
24. Marvin SappSource: 24 of 24
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Tamela Mann Launches Plus Size Active Apparel
- Sasha Obama Gets Glamed Up As She Goes To Prom [PHOTOS]
- You Know You Grew Up In A Black Church If You’ve Encountered These 11 Things
- Kirk Franklin Opens Up About His Relationship With Kanye West For The First Time Ever [VIDEO]
Faith Walking With Marvin Sapp: Having Breakthroughs & Miracles In Your Life [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com