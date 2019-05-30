Choir Members Killed In Crash On Their Way To Sing At Church For Revival

Four choir members of Shiloh Baptist Church are being mourned after their van slammed into a truck that was pulling a trailer. According to the Christian Post, they were on the way to sing at a revival meeting.

Virginia State Police said, “A Ford F-450 truck pulling a trailer loaded with metal failed to stop in time and rear-ended the van. The impact of the crash caused the van to overturn several times before it finally came to rest on its side off the right side of Route 460. Meanwhile, the truck ran off the left side of Route 460 and struck the guardrail.”

The pastor of Mount Zion Church, Joseph Fields, who knew two of the victims mentioned that as he was greeting people for revival he heard a loud boom. Moments later he saw the church van on its side with smoking coming out of it.

Him as well as several others ran over to the scene to help and began grabbing hands as they prayed to God.

Fields said, “At the time I was doing all that praying, I’m going to tell you the God’s truth, I didn’t know that anyone had passed. I was shocked when they said four has [sic] passed on the scene. I was literally shocked.”

The scene of the accident was described as “pretty bad.”

Blackstone’s Mayor, William D. Coleburn said, “The people we lost and the people who were injured were the cream of the crop. Good God-fearing people who left their church on Tuesday night here in Blackstone and went 20 miles down the road to spread the good Word to another church.”

A vigil for the deceased choir members will be held this week at Shiloh Baptist Church. We will continue to keep their family and friend in our prayers.

