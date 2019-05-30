CLOSE
T.D. And Serita Jakes Celebrate 37 Years Of Marriage

TD Jakes at Women's Empowerment

Source: Glenn Parson / Glenn Parson

 

“You are my Good Thing.” Bishop Jakes and his wife Serita are sharing their photo shoot and thoughts on Instagram about their 37yr union of marriage.

Serita wrote:

“Babe, You are my armor, my baker, and my one true love,” Mrs. Jakes caption a photo of the two gazing at one another. “Every love story is special, unique and beautiful – but ours is my favorite. I love lifin’ it with you, but forever isn’t long enough. Happy Anniversary.⁣⁣”

Bishop Jakes celebrated his wife with a scriptural message of his own. “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favor of the Lord,” he writes. “@SeritaJakes, you are my good thing! 💕 I am grateful that God blessed me so immensely when He gave me you! May our love grow stronger and burn brighter to the end of time. Happy 37th Anniversary!”

Read more and see photo at Essence.com

