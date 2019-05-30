Kirk Franklin is set to drop is his latest project “Long Live Love” on May 31st, 2019 and in today’s episode, we get a couple of messages from the musical legend. Franklin talks about the song “Strong God” from his upcoming album and what it’s important that people “Don’t Just Preach The Gospel, BE The Gospel.”

Franklin also speaks on why we shouldn’t judge celebrities because of what we see on the outside, his thoughts on if Hip-Hop artists working with Inspirational artists will help the Gospel genre & more.

Voices: Kirk Franklin “Don’t Just Preach The Gospel, BE The Gospel” was originally published on praisedc.com