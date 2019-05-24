List Of Free Weekend Events

Event Description:

The members and pastor of New Covenant Christian Church invite you to join us at Mazarick Park #2 Shelter 1 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM as we celebrate Family & Friends Day. There will be fun, games and activities for everyone of all ages! Members and Guest are invited to bring their favored covered dish. We also invite you to join us on Sunday, May 26, 2019 @ 10:30 AM (2520 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301) for our Family & Friends Day Worship Service. For more information, contact Shirley Neil @ 910.778.3395 or visit: theenewcovenant.org.