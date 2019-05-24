List Of Free Weekend Events

2 reads Leave a comment
|NC Sugar Rush
|Event Date:
|05/26/2019
|Event Time:
|1:00pm-5:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|City Market
|Address Line 1:
|200 E. Market Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27601
|Event Description:
|Raleigh’s All-Dessert Food Rodeo is coming back with a sweet dessert for everyone to enjoy.
|Event Contact:
|Jay Jones
|Event Contact Number:
|919-780-4169
|Event Contact Email:
|jayjones@eskxllc.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.ncsugarrush.com
|Family & Friends Day Worship Service
|Event Date:
|05/26/2019
|Event Time:
|10:30 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc.
|Address Line 1:
|2520 Murchison Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Pastor & First Lady William L. Neil, Officers, Members and Friends of New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries cordially invite you to come and celebrate with us on our Family & Friends Day Sunday, May 26, 2019 @ 10:30AM. Come and hear this “Powerful” message about the Greatness of what the Lord has done, Continue to do and Will do in the upbuilding of his Kingdom. Share the Word and Bring a Friend. Come One, Come All And Join Us. May The Lord Bless You!
|Event Contact:
|Shirley Neil
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 778-3395
|Event Contact Email:
|neil54@embarqmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|theenewcovenant.org
|Family & Friends Day Picnic
|Event Date:
|05/25/2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Mazarick Park #2
|Address Line 1:
|1400 Belvedere Avenue
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28305
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of New Covenant Christian Church invite you to join us at Mazarick Park #2 Shelter 1 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM as we celebrate Family & Friends Day. There will be fun, games and activities for everyone of all ages! Members and Guest are invited to bring their favored covered dish.
We also invite you to join us on Sunday, May 26, 2019 @ 10:30 AM (2520 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301) for our Family & Friends Day Worship Service. For more information, contact Shirley Neil @ 910.778.3395 or visit: theenewcovenant.org.
|Event Contact:
|Shirley Neil
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 778-3395
|Event Contact Email:
|neil54@embarqmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|theenewcovenant.org
