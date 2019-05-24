CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

List Of Free Weekend Events

2 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Unity In The Community Day Crowd Pictures

Source: James Feldman / James Feldman

 

 

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

  NC Sugar Rush
Event Date:  05/26/2019
Event Time:  1:00pm-5:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  City Market
Address Line 1:  200 E. Market Street
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27601
Event Description:  Raleigh’s All-Dessert Food Rodeo is coming back with a sweet dessert for everyone to enjoy.
Event Contact:  Jay Jones
Event Contact Number:  919-780-4169
Event Contact Email:  jayjones@eskxllc.com
Event Web Site:  http://www.ncsugarrush.com

 

 

Family & Friends Day Worship Service
Event Date:  05/26/2019
Event Time:  10:30 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries, Inc.
Address Line 1:  2520 Murchison Road
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  Pastor & First Lady William L. Neil, Officers, Members and Friends of New Covenant Christian Faith Church Ministries cordially invite you to come and celebrate with us on our Family & Friends Day Sunday, May 26, 2019 @ 10:30AM. Come and hear this “Powerful” message about the Greatness of what the Lord has done, Continue to do and Will do in the upbuilding of his Kingdom. Share the Word and Bring a Friend. Come One, Come All And Join Us. May The Lord Bless You!
Event Contact:  Shirley Neil
Event Contact Number:  (910) 778-3395
Event Contact Email:  neil54@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  theenewcovenant.org

 

 

Family & Friends Day Picnic
Event Date:  05/25/2019
Event Time:  11:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Mazarick Park #2
Address Line 1:  1400 Belvedere Avenue
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28305
Event Description:  The members and pastor of New Covenant Christian Church invite you to join us at Mazarick Park #2 Shelter 1 on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM as we celebrate Family & Friends Day. There will be fun, games and activities for everyone of all ages! Members and Guest are invited to bring their favored covered dish.

We also invite you to join us on Sunday, May 26, 2019 @ 10:30 AM (2520 Murchison Road, Fayetteville, NC 28301) for our Family & Friends Day Worship Service. For more information, contact Shirley Neil @ 910.778.3395 or visit: theenewcovenant.org.
Event Contact:  Shirley Neil
Event Contact Number:  (910) 778-3395
Event Contact Email:  neil54@embarqmail.com
Event Web Site:  theenewcovenant.org

 

 

 

Community Calendar of events , free community events

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 3 days ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 4 days ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 1 week ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 3 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 4 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 1 month ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close