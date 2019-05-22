GRAMMY® AWARD WINNING, MULTI PLATINUM SELLING RECORDING ARTIST FRED HAMMOND EARNS 2019 BET AWARD NOMINATION FOR TOP 15 SONG “TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS”

DALLAS, TX (Friday, May 17, 2019) – – Today, BET Networks, announced the 2019 BET Award nominees for its annual BET Awards ceremony. GRAMMY®-Award winning, multi-platinum-selling musical icon, acclaimed vocalist, songwriter, musician, producer, and arranger, Fred Hammond has earned his 5th career BET Award nomination. He’s nominated in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award category for his current Billboard Top 15 radio hit “Tell Me Where It Hurts.”

In addition, “Tell Me Where It Hurts” is accompanied by a concept music video, which released March 28th and directed by Fred Hammond – his first short form directorial debut. Shot in HD, the song tackles child abuse and human sex trafficking. Released last month, the video has generated over 225K views. Hammond’s captivating and passionate delivery speaks to finding refuge in God who’s a healer of all things.

For more than 35 years, music lovers around the world have known Fred Hammond without debate the architect behind the creation of a phenomenon in Gospel music, Urban Praise & Worship—a genre of gospel music that did not exist prior. Hammond recently won a 2019 Stellar Gospel Music Award this past March.

The 2019 “BET AWARDS” returns live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live on June 23rd, to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy and will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the U.S., including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1 and Logo.

About Fred Hammond:

As a solo artist, founder of the pioneering urban group, Commissioned, his work with Radical for Christ, and the formation of the United Tenors—an incredible, relevant yet nostalgic presentation of the ultimate, modern-day quartet combined, Fred has sold over 8 million albums to-date, awarded with a RIAA Certification for a double-platinum selling album (2 million albums sold), 4 Gold-selling albums (500,000 albums sold), a GRAMMY® Award win, 6 GMA Dove Awards, 4 Stellar Gospel Music Awards, 4 Billboard Top 40 Adult R&B Songs, 3 Billboard Top 20 R&B/Hip Hop albums, and 19 Billboard Gospel/Christian #1’s across album, radio airplay, streaming, digital download, and song consumption charts, which includes his biggest hits and timeless favorites like “No Weapon,” ”We’re Blessed,” “Jesus Be a Fence Around Me,” You Are the Living Word,” and “Glory To Glory To Glory” to name a few.

