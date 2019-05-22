NEW YORK, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) will host its 32nd annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Los Angeles. In celebration of its 60th anniversary, Motown Records will receive the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award. The award honors ASCAP members who have had a major impact on the legacy of Rhythm & Soul music. Previous recipients include Smokey Robinson, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Chaka Khan, Peabo Bryson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Rick James and Bill Withers.

ASCAP will also honor trap music pioneer, actor and label head Tip “T.I.” Harris with the inaugural ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award, a special new honor created to celebrate ASCAP songwriters and artists who have had a major influence on music and culture.

“From its humble beginnings to its reputation as the birthplace of soul, funk and R&B, Motown Records has evolved into a legendary institution that is home to some of the greatest musical talents of the last century,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams. “We are so pleased to celebrate Motown Records’ first 60 years with the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Heritage Award.”

Continued Williams: “T.I. has conquered the worlds of music, TV and film, helping to popularize a new sub-genre of music in the process. His significant contributions to hip-hop music, support for other artists through his record label, philanthropy, community activism and memorable onscreen roles have had a profound impact on today’s music and culture. There is no one more deserving to receive the inaugural ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.”

Courtesy of http://www.thebellereport.com

Legendary Motown Records Label and Hip-Hop Icon Tip “T.I.” Harris To be Honored at 32nd Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 2 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: