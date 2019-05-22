CLOSE
AAA: Memorial Day Travels & Gas Prices

Riding with AAA as extremely cold temperatures lead to many auto problems, in Landover, MD.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to AAA travel experts, nearly 43 million people will spend the weekend away from home, and most are expected to drive to their destinations.

Millions will be on the road and luckily according to WRAL’s Fuel Tracker gas prices will be a little lower when compared to Memorial Day weekend last year.

According to AAA, when it comes to traffic, the worst time to drive will be Thursday and Friday in the late afternoons, because many drivers will leave work early and mix with holiday travelers.

Get more info. and gas prices near you at WRAL.com

