Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives A Full Body Workout With Mountain Climber-Burpee Combination [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us a full body workout by demonstrating a mountain climber/ burpee combo. This workout will make you break a sweat and body feel good.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

