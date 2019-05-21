Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives A Full Body Workout With Mountain Climber-Burpee Combination [VIDEO]

0 reads Leave a comment
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us a full body workout by demonstrating a mountain climber/ burpee combo. This workout will make you break a sweat and body feel good.
Check out the video up top and give it a try!
Ready? Let’s move!
