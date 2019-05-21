This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier gives us a full body workout by demonstrating a mountain climber/ burpee combo. This workout will make you break a sweat and body feel good.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Ready? Let’s move!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Dawn Strozier Gives A Full Body Workout With Mountain Climber-Burpee Combination [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Larissa Mendoza Posted 4 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: