Warrant For STAYUMBL Aggressive Driver

The driver known for her STAYUMBL license plate, is now wanted by authorities. Diana Mems is known for her aggressive driving and road rage was previously charged in an incident involving a Durham bus. After her failure to appear in court twice she now has a warrant out for her arrest in Wake County.

Diana Mems, also known as Diana Roy, was scheduled to appear Monday morning on charges of speeding and reckless driving, according to the District Attorney’s office. When she missed her court date, she was given a charge of failure to appear, and the judge set a secured bond of $20,000 on that charge.

Just weeks ago, on May 6, Mems, 50, failed to appear in court to face citations for expired registration and improper turn. Her attorney filed a motion stating that she failed to appear because of a “misplaced file.”

On top of those citations, a Wake County grand jury indicted Mems on April 23 on charges of speeding and careless and reckless driving. According to court documents, on Jan. 17, she was seen on Glenwood Avenue going 68 mph in a 45 mph zone. She also carelessly changed lanes at an excessive speed, the documents say.

“People die everyday in this state in motor vehicle accidents,” said Lorrin Freeman, Wake County District Attorney. “And so we certainly take this seriously.”

Just recently Mems was charged with careless and reckless driving, illegal passing, and impeding traffic last month in connection to an incident involving a Durham school bus driver that was caught on camera.

“I finally found her y’all, I finally found her,” bus driver Jacquanna Barrett-Laws was heard saying on the recorded video posted to social media.

