Raleigh Officer Shoots Armed Man

Investigation is pending after a Raleigh officer shot an armed man near an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Falls of Neuse Road. According to ABC 11 officials said the Raleigh Fire Department responded to a medical call around 9 a.m. When they got there, a man began verbally threatening the firefighters, according to officials.

Officials said the man went up to the first police officer on the scene with a gun. The officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle and ordered the man to drop the gun. Police said the man did not comply with the command so the officer fired one shot and hit him.

He was then taken to WakeMed. His condition and name are unknown.

SBI will investigate the shooting and report its findings to the District Attorney.

Read more at ABC11

