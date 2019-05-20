CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Officer Shoots Armed Man

28 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

Investigation is pending after a Raleigh officer shot an armed man near an apartment complex on Sunday morning.

The incident happened in the 5200 block of Falls of Neuse Road.  According to ABC 11 officials said the Raleigh Fire Department responded to a medical call around 9 a.m.   When they got there, a man began verbally threatening the firefighters, according to officials.

Officials said the man went up to the first police officer on the scene with a gun. The officer took cover behind a patrol vehicle and ordered the man to drop the gun. Police said the man did not comply with the command so the officer fired one shot and hit him.

He was then taken to WakeMed. His condition and name are unknown.

SBI will investigate the shooting and report its findings to the District Attorney.

Read more at ABC11

armed man shot , Raleigh Police Officer

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 7 hours ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 4 days ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close