Ex Gang Member Turned Pastor Recalls Moment He Decided To Follow God [VIDEO]

God has a way of putting something in front of you that could change your entire life around. Casey Diaz, was once a gang member that served time for murder.

According to the Christian Post, during an interview Diaz recalled the day he received a message of hope that made him leave behind his violent background.

At the age of 2, his family moved to America from El Salvador. When he was 8 he watched a lot of drugs and alcohol enter his home.

In his book, “The Shot Caller: A Latino Gangbanger’s Miraculous Escape from a Life of Violence to a new Life in Christ,” Diaz also revealed how he got into the gang and watched his mother get abused by his dad.

When he was released from prison he followed the Christian faith and now is pastor of a church in Burbank, California.

