Ex Gang Member Turned Pastor Recalls Moment He Decided To Follow God [VIDEO]

Ex Gang Member Turned Pastor Recalls Moment He Decided To Follow God

God has a way of putting something in front of you that could change your entire life around. Casey Diaz, was once a gang member that served time for murder.

According to the Christian Post, during an interview Diaz recalled the day he received a message of hope that made him leave behind his violent background.

At the age of 2, his family moved to America from El Salvador. When he was 8 he watched a lot of drugs and alcohol enter his home.

In his book, “The Shot Caller: A Latino Gangbanger’s Miraculous Escape from a Life of Violence to a new Life in Christ,” Diaz also revealed how he got into the gang and watched his mother get abused by his dad.

himself very real in my cell. knew for a fact that I had sinned before God. That became the pivotal point of change for me.”

When he was released from prison he followed the Christian faith and now is pastor of a church in Burbank, California.

