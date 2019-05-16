God has a way of putting something in front of you that could change your entire life around. Casey Diaz, was once a gang member that served time for murder.
According to the Christian Post, during an interview Diaz recalled the day he received a message of hope that made him leave behind his violent background.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
At the age of 2, his family moved to America from El Salvador. When he was 8 he watched a lot of drugs and alcohol enter his home.
In his book, “The Shot Caller: A Latino Gangbanger’s Miraculous Escape from a Life of Violence to a new Life in Christ,” Diaz also revealed how he got into the gang and watched his mother get abused by his dad.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When he was released from prison he followed the Christian faith and now is pastor of a church in Burbank, California.
7 Rappers That Turned To Religion
7 Rappers That Turned To Religion
1. MaseSource:Getty 1 of 7
2. Rev RunSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. No MaliceSource:Getty 3 of 7
4. Salt of Salt-N-PepaSource:WENN 4 of 7
5. Kurtis BlowSource:Getty 5 of 7
6. MC HammerSource:Splash News 6 of 7
7. LoonSource:Getty 7 of 7
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It”
- Jonathan Nelson’s #Jily Challenge Heats Up!
- Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating
Ex Gang Member Turned Pastor Recalls Moment He Decided To Follow God [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com