We will never forget the media outlets who were chosen to interview the cast of “Black Panther.” Let’s just say that for the most part, Black journalists were limited to a group interview, while mainstream, White publications got one-on-one time with the talent. It’s a common—almost ubiquitous occurrence. On red carpets, Black press are placed at the very end of the line, so that by the time the stars make their way down there, it’s time for them to go—or that’s what their publicists tell us.

It was an issue detailed by Keyaira Kelly for Hello Beautiful and discussed openly and more widespread when Jaleesa Sashay of Blacktree TV asked Sterling K. Brown, at the Emmys whether or not he was even aware of the disparities and the discrimination that Black journalists face in gaining access and opportunities to Hollywood’s biggest stars, Black, White and otherwise.

Perhaps the conversation with Sterling spawned a shift in the industry or maybe Halle Berry has always noticed the ways in which Black media outlets are iced out. Either way, she took a stand on the red carpet promoting her film John Wick 3 and it was a beautiful thing.

“‘I Can’t Skip My Brother And My Sister.” Halle Berry Speaks To Black Journalists After Publicist Said They Didn’t Have Time was originally published on getuperica.com