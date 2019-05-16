Man And Child Drown Off NC Coast

“He was a good swimmer…” 24 yr old Austin “Catfish” Potter went into the water to save a little boy in trouble and they both lost their lives.

Potter’s girlfriend’s son got swept up in a rip current in Atlantic Beach Tuesday and died while Atlantic Beach Police Department said Potter died at the hospital after being pulled from the ocean near the Oceanana Pier around 1:45 p.m.

His sister told ABC11, “He used his last breath to help somebody else.”

Loved ones call him “Catfish” and say he loved fishing and was a good swimmer.

But Tuesday, that wasn’t enough.

“Pay attention to the guidelines, the flags,” Samantha said. “If you’re not sure if it’s safe for your to swim, ask. If the water looks too rough don’t go in the water.”

The family is planning to hold a memorial at the beach.

MAY is National water Safety Month.

