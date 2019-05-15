CATCH THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW AT ITS NEW TIME SLOT 10 P.M./9C,

Source: Urban One / Urban One

This Week D.L.’s special guests include Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, Singer Tank, Journalist Ed Gordon and Rapper/Talk Show Host Eve

SILVER SPRING, MD – Comedian, actor and REACH Media Syndicated Radio host, DL Hughley brings an original brand of comedy and commentary to nighttime television with his new talk show THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW. The series airs Monday through Thursday at its new time 10 PM/9C with an encore presentation immediately following at 11 PM/10C, and the following day at 11 AM/10C only on TV One.

Joining DL in the studio this week is actress Wendy Raquel Robinson on Monday, May 13; singer Tank on Tuesday, May 14; famed journalist Ed Gordon on Wednesday, May 15; and rapper/co-host of “The Talk” Eve on Thursday, May 16. The series dives head first into the hot topics of the day and dishes on the latest news, entertainment, pop culture and what’s trending in social media. Always insightful and informative, Hughley and his co-host Jasmine Sanders use humor to deliver everything from hard news to lighter fare. The nighttime show offers everything from covering the day’s major headlines and roundtable discussions to celebrity guest interviews and comedy bits.

THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW is produced for TV One by Pygmy Wolf Productions with DL Hughley and KP Anderson serving as Executive Producers. Sonya Vaughn and Charlie Gerencer serve as Co-Executive Producers and Jade Mills serves as Executive in Charge of Production. Melanie Massie serves as Talent Producer. For TV One, Susan Henry and Regina Thomas serve as Executive Producers in Charge of Production.

For more information about TV One’s upcoming programming, including original movies, visit the network’s companion website at www.tvone.tv.

