MAURETTE BROWN CLARK DEBUTS AT #6 ON BILLBOARD GOSPEL DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART WITH FIRST RELEASE IN FOUR YEARS- “I WANT GOD”

Stellar Award winning and Dove Award nominated singer-songwriter, Maurette Brown Clark, has made a huge comeback with her first release in four years, “I Want God” (Nettie’s Child Music/IndieBlu). The rousing ballad debuts at No. 6 on this week’s Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales chart and it is available on all major streaming and digital service providers.  Info Link:  http://smarturl.it/MBCIWantGod

The song’s earnest message and compelling vocal are true to who she is as an artist.  “My intent has always been and still to this day, is to chase after God,” says Brown Clark who is best-known for spiritual anthems such as “One God” and “It Ain’t over (Until God Says It’s Over),” a No. 1 smash. “I never entered music ministry for any other reason than to try to tell people about Jesus.  He found me, saved me, sticks with me and He has certainly blessed me beyond what I deserve.  At the end of the day, stuff is good, recognition is good, things are good; but at the heart of the matter, all I’ve ever wanted was Him.”

ABOUT MAURETTE BROWN CLARK

With a 20+ career in the music business, Maurette Brown Clark formed Nettie’s Child Music, an ASCAP-affiliated publishing firm and recording label, in 1998. Over the years, the dynamic vocalist has recorded a score of classic songs such as “I Just Want to Praise You”, “King Oh King”, “I Hear the Sound (of Victory)”, “Even in the Rain” and “Breaking of Day.” Her 2007 gem “One God” hit No. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart while her signature cut, “It Ain’t Over (Until God Says It’s Over)”, spent five weeks at No. 1 on the same chart in 2009. She’s a two-time Stellar Award winner who has hosted “The Sound of Praise” on Praise 106.1 FM in Baltimore, MD since 2016.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

MAURETTE BROWN CLARK DEBUTS AT #6 ON BILLBOARD GOSPEL DIGITAL SONG SALES CHART WITH FIRST RELEASE IN FOUR YEARS- “I WANT GOD” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

