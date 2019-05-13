Season Six Will Be The Last For STARZ’s ‘Power’

Via Madamenoire:

After this upcoming season, there will be no trips to the big rich town. According to a recent statement, season six of STARZ’s Power will be the last.

The fans of the series have been faithful viewers since day one, with millions tuning in each week to see the drama unfold between Ghost. Angela, Tasha and Tommy. It has been one of STARZ’s top -rated shows with the 18-49 demographic.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Power may be coming to an end but there may be some spin-offs in the works. Accitding to Deadline, writers have already began planning for one of the characters to get their own series. Carmi Zlotnik, President of Programming for Starz, said in a statement that the writers and producers are far from done writing these characters’ stories.

“Season 6 brings us to the end of what we know is just the first chapter of the ’Power’ story,” Zlotnik said. “However, as one chapter comes to an end, another will begin. Courtney Kemp and 50 Cent have created a world rich with complex and dynamic characters and there are a number of stories we plan to tell as we continue to explore and expand the ‘Power’ universe.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Executive producer 50 Cent, who played the now deceased Kanan, also teased spin-offs from the hit series. He also announced that he will be making his directorial debut this season.

“The last 5 seasons of ‘Power’ have been an incredible ride for me and all of our supportive fans. We are far from over and I am excited to bring you more from the ‘Power’ brand,” 50 Cent said. “I am proud that I was able to put a lasting stamp on this chapter with my directorial debut in an episode that features one of the wildest scenes ever on the show.”

SEE ALSO: Shonda Rhimes’ Show ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Makes Television History

Power is going out with a bang. 50 and his team are gifting us with a final 15 episodes that are sure to be filled with suspense and plot twists. Be sure to tune in for the season premiere on August 25th, 2019.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Season Six Will Be The Last For STARZ’s ‘Power’ was originally published on getuperica.com