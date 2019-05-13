CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Reveal Baby Pilar’s Face For The First Time And She’s Her Daddy’s Twin [PHOTO]

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 16

Source: Bravo / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Porsha Williams celebrated her very first Mother’s Day by allowing the world a first look at her baby girl Pilar.

To commemorate the holiday, as well as the finale of her show The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha’s Having a Baby, she shared photos with PEOPLE of a family photo shoot in which her 7-week-old’s face can be seen for the first time. It’s hard to tell who exactly Pilar looks like because the wee one is asleep in all of the photos (though, if we’re being honest, we’re seeing a lot of McKinley’s face), but she certainly is beautiful.

You can check out the other two images over at PEOPLE.

After announcing her pregnancy back in September, Williams welcomed Pilar Jhena McKinney in March by c-section, which she said was rough to recover from.

“A lot of people think that c-sections are easy — an easier way to give birth. But I assure you, it is full, serious surgery. It was difficult!” she told the magazine. “Even recovery — healing from the cut and taking care of a newborn while being on pain medication and dealing with your body’s shock of having just had a baby. I’m doing pretty good now, but it was just a lot.”

The 37-year-old also shared that she thought her newborn looked most like her fiancé.

“She might as well have been named Denisha because she looks like her dad,” she said. “She kind of looks like me from the profile but then on, she looks like her dad. Like a super-cute little chubby [version] of her dad.”

While she thinks her daughter’s looks come from her dad, she does believe Pilar’s personality comes from her.

“She’s a diva,” she said. “Literally, on her 1-month celebration is when I saw the most of her personality. When she wants her bottle, she wants it right then. And when she’s done, she’s done. She’s on her own time schedule. She runs our house, literally! We are all on PJ’s beckoning call.”

Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Reveal Baby Pilar’s Face For The First Time And She’s Her Daddy’s Twin [PHOTO] was originally published on getuperica.com

