Via Madamenoire:
Gregg Leakes has undergone an arduous battle with cancer, which he and his wife documented partially on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and on social media. The whole thing ended up presenting a particular challenge to their marriage. NeNe shared the struggles she endured as a caregiver for her husband who NeNe described as “mean, grouchy and evil” during some points throughout the course of his treatment.
She shared that things got so tense that the two considered divorcing again. But NeNe felt a least a bit of guilt leaving her husband as he battled with cancer.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Thankfully though, things might be looking up for the couple.
According to a recent Instagram post, NeNe said that no cancer has been detected in Gregg’s most recent scans.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- UPDATE: Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Prince Harry’s First Child
- Reunited? Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Seen Together At The Kentucky Derby
- Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating
NeNe Reports That No Cancer Has Been Found On Gregg’s Most Recent Scans was originally published on getuperica.com