Via Madamenoire:

Gregg Leakes has undergone an arduous battle with cancer, which he and his wife documented partially on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and on social media. The whole thing ended up presenting a particular challenge to their marriage. NeNe shared the struggles she endured as a caregiver for her husband who NeNe described as “mean, grouchy and evil” during some points throughout the course of his treatment.

She shared that things got so tense that the two considered divorcing again. But NeNe felt a least a bit of guilt leaving her husband as he battled with cancer.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Thankfully though, things might be looking up for the couple.

According to a recent Instagram post, NeNe said that no cancer has been detected in Gregg’s most recent scans.

Major congratulations to @greggleakes, who appears to be cancer free again, according to @NeNeLeakes, after his round of chemo! #RHOA pic.twitter.com/tsAgMxvqL8 — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) May 13, 2019

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

NeNe Reports That No Cancer Has Been Found On Gregg’s Most Recent Scans was originally published on getuperica.com