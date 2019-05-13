CLOSE
Get Up Erica
This Is How Relationships Change After “I Love You”

My day is incomplete if you're not by my side

Disagreements are a normal part of any healthy relationship. At a certain point, the way you disagree with your partner becomes as important as the way you make up.

“All relationships will have their disagreements and challenges. It would be absurd to imagine that two people would never have opposing opinions,” Susan Winter NYC-based relationship expert and love coach told Elite Daily. “Each partner needs to listen to their mate’s feelings, perspective, and rationale. This is a healthy form of conflict resolution.”

The way you talk through conflict changes once you say “I love you.” At that point the commitment and respect level between partners increases.

“Saying ‘I love you’ increases the expectations of both partners,” Winter says. “Things are serious now. There’s is a joint responsibility that must be acknowledged and executed. ‘I love you’ establishes expectations for each partners’ level of involvement and participation.”

Continuing, “‘I love you’ means: ‘Your feelings are important to me. If I’ve upset you, I need to apologize and be aware of my behavior. I’ll be here for you, and you can count on me’” Winter explains.

