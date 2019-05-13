Bullet Pierces Window Of Garner Business

Garner police are investigating a shooting that injured one man as another bullet went through the window of an occupied laundromat.

Garner police say a man told them he was shot Saturday afternoon while walking on West Garner Road. Police responded and noticed that a bullet went through the front of a laundromat while customers were inside.

No one inside was injured. The man who was shot was able to get himself to the hospital.

Police didn’t release any suspect information, but they were looking for a white van and a small, gray SUV.

Read more from source: WRAL.com

