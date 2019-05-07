Bishop T.D. Jakes Set to Launch JAKES DIVINITY SCHOOL

Bishop T.D. Jakes has officially announced the launch of Jakes Divinity School. The newest extension of Jakes ministries will begin enrolling students in January 2020.

Bishop Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House megachurch in Dallas, Texas, will serve as the chancellor of the school. Antipas Harris, who was most recently was a guest speaker at SOMETHING IN THE WATER in Virginia Beach, as well as a Regent professor, has been named as president.

The online divinity school will grant accredited degrees through several partnerships including Vanguard University of Southern California and North Central University. Congratulations!

Posted 10 hours ago

