6th Annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Ceremony Set to Honor Tramaine Hawkins

This year’s GMA Hall of Fame inductees include legendary CCM artist Don Moen, President and CEO of New Day Christian Distributors Dottie Leonard Miller, southern gospel artist Janet Paschal and GRAMMY® award-winning gospel singer Tramaine Hawkins. The event also honors individuals and organizations that are impacting our culture both past and present. This year’s honorees include Don Finto for Caleb Company, LaDonna Boyd for R. H. Boyd Family Endowment Fund, Roy Morgan and Gary Gentry for Premier Foundation and country group Rascal Flatts.

Special appearances and performances by Governor Bill Lee, Dr. Bobby Jones, Gloria Gaither, Joel Smallbone, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelontae Gavin, Paul Baloche, TaRanda Greene, The Martins and many more. For more information regarding this year’s ceremony, please visit gospelmusichalloffame.org.

The Annual GMA Honors and the hall of Fame Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.  Watch the 6th Annual GMA Honors program ‘live’ on Facebook at 7:00 p.m. CT on May 8 here.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

6th Annual GMA Honors and Hall of Fame Ceremony Set to Honor Tramaine Hawkins was originally published on praiserichmond.com

