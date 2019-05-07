Via Bossip:

Will Smith stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday night to talk to Jimmy Fallon about his upcoming film, Aladdin.

Before taking a magic carpet ride around the studio, Will reveals why he was reluctant to step into Robin Williams’ shoes to play Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin. He also shows us allhow he brought some Fresh Prince flavor to the role with a hip-hop update to “Friend Like Me.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Will Smith’s Best Suited Red Carpet Moments [PHOTOS] 10 photos Launch gallery Will Smith’s Best Suited Red Carpet Moments [PHOTOS] 1. Source: 1 of 10 2. USA – Concussion premiere in Los Angeles. Source: 2 of 10 3. USA – Focus premiere in Los Angeles Source: 3 of 10 4. France – ‘I Am Legend’ Premieres in Paris Source: 4 of 10 5. ‘Suicide Squad’ World Premiere – Inside Arrivals Source: 5 of 10 6. BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-SUICIDE SQUAD Source: 6 of 10 7. ‘Collateral Beauty’ World Premiere Source: 7 of 10 8. ‘Ismael’s Ghosts (Les Fantomes d’Ismael)’ & Opening Gala Red Carpet Arrivals – The 70th Annual Cannes Film Festival Source: 8 of 10 9. FRANCE-CANNES-FILM-FESTIVAL Source: 9 of 10 10. 70th Cannes Film Festival – Closing Ceremony Arrivals Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Will Smith’s Best Suited Red Carpet Moments [PHOTOS] Will Smith’s Best Suited Red Carpet Moments [PHOTOS] The actor, comedian and musician has been entertaining us for decades while looking so damn good.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Will Smith Sings His Version Of Live-Action Aladdin’s ‘Friend Like Me’ [Video] was originally published on getuperica.com