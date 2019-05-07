Sloane Stephens Just Got Engaged And Her Husband-To-Be Is As Fine As Her

Via Madamenoire:

Sloane Stephens is winning on and off the court.

The 26-year-old tennis star is engaged to boyfriend Jozy Altidore, 29. Altidore is a professional footballer (as in soccer), playing for the Toronto FC and the United States national team. He is Haitian-American and has a son. The couple have known each other for quite some time because he is actually one of her childhood friends.

2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens announced she is now engaged to USMNT striker and Toronto FC star Jozy Altidore https://t.co/mXXf2ihyUa — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 29, 2019

The couple announced their engagement with posts on social media and Sloane showed off the massive engagement ring he presented her with!

In an interview with us last year, Stephens opened up about what it’s like to maintain a relationship with a fellow professional athlete with all of the traveling and training they have to do.

“It’s not easy, but obviously I’ve known Jozy for a really long time and we manage to do what’s best for us,” she said. “I think that obviously two athletes dating is not easy. But you know, with love and support and all of that, we’re able to keep a good relationship and make sure that we’re supporting each other at all times and you know, all that good stuff, all that mushy, corny stuff.”

It also helps that Altidore is Stephens’ biggest fan. He can often be seen passionately cheering her on during matches. When she won the U.S. Open in 2017, her first career major after coming back from an injury, he gushed over her.

“I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled for her,” he said. “She’s worked really hard to work to get back to where she is right now, and I couldn’t be happier. To be out for such a long time and have the work ethic to come back at an even higher level than she was before, well done to her, and I’m sure everybody’s pleased.”

And we’re thrilled that these two are going to be together for the long haul, looking good while doing so. Hit the flip to see photos of your new favorite husband-and-wife to be in all their chocolate-y goodness.

Sloane Stephens Just Got Engaged And Her Husband-To-Be Is As Fine As Her was originally published on getuperica.com