A Cary mom accidentally hit her 1-year-old son while operating her vehicle in the driveway.

Authorities said, The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m., in the 100 block of Peg Street. The child was taken to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The child’s aunt said he is celebrating his second birthday next month.

Source: WRAL.com

