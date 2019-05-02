CLOSE
List Of Gospel Winners At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

 

 

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards was shown last night from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas  with Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Here’s a list of the Gospel category winners:    CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Marvin Sapp

 

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” — WINNER

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

 

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” — WINNER

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

