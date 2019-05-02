List Of Gospel Winners At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

The 2019 Billboard Music Awards was shown last night from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Kelly Clarkson hosting.

Here’s a list of the Gospel category winners: CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.

Top Gospel Artist:

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tori Kelly

Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER

Marvin Sapp

Top Gospel Song:

Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”

Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” — WINNER

Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”

Jason Nelson “Forever”

Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”

Top Gospel Album:

Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”

Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”

Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”

Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” — WINNER

Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”

