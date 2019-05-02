List Of Gospel Winners At The 2019 Billboard Music Awards

7 reads Leave a comment
The 2019 Billboard Music Awards was shown last night from the MGM Garden Arena in Las Vegas with Kelly Clarkson hosting.
Here’s a list of the Gospel category winners: CLICK HERE for a full list of winners.
Top Gospel Artist:
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tori Kelly
Tasha Cobbs Leonard — WINNER
Marvin Sapp
Top Gospel Song:
Todd Dulaney “Your Great Name”
Koryn Hawthorne “Won’t He Do It” — WINNER
Tori Kelly ft. Kirk Franklin “Never Alone”
Jason Nelson “Forever”
Brian Courtney Wilson “A Great Work”
Top Gospel Album:
Snoop Dogg & Various Artists “Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love”
Aretha Franklin “Gospel Greats”
Koryn Hawthorne “Unstoppable”
Tori Kelly “Hiding Place” — WINNER
Jonathan McReynolds “Make Room”
