Jekalyn Carr Talks About Coming To Women’s Empowerment 2019

This Saturday Jekalyn Carr will be back with us for Women’s Empowerment and to help celebrate our 25th Anniversary.

She is a young Stellar Award winner, Grammy nom., singer, Evangelist, writer, author and more. Fresh from her Stellar wins for: Albertina Walker female vocalist of the year, Traditional female vocalist of the year and Traditional CD of the year, Jekalyn continues to spread the message of being a winner through her latest CD “One Nation Under God,” her book “You Will Win” and her latest songs “It’s Yours” and

“I See Miracles.”

Listen to her talk to Melissa about coming to Women’s Empowerment this year and what she did for her birthday that she just celebrated on Monday April 22nd.

