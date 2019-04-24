Are You Working Stressed Out? “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

I’ts National Stress Awareness Month as Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne tells Melissa that “healthy” is the “new wealthy.” There are so many who are working themselves overtime and working “stressed out” thinking it’s the right thing to do. But Dr. Tiffany says forgetting about self care can bring on illnesses, obesity and more….

Listen to today "Working Mom Wednesday" segment to hear more and get suggestions of what you can do to put yourself in a better place.

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best , with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

