6 Yr Old Vance County Boy Dies After Brick Falls On Him

The family of a 6-year old Jayden Baskerville is in mourning after they say a shelf and mantle fell on top of him this weekend as he reached for a toy.

Jayden died late Saturday afternoon after the incident that took place inside his home just outside the Henderson city limits.

“She heard the ‘bam bam.’ And when she ran into the living room, everybody was in shock because that big brick was on his head and on his chest,” explained Shirley Venable, describing her granddaughter – Jayden’s mother – moments after the crash.

Venable said Jayden was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: