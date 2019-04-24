CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

6 Yr Old Vance County Boy Dies After Brick Falls On Him

15 reads
Leave a comment
Hutchison Funeral Home blog flowers thumb

Source: Hutchison Funeral Home / Hutchison Funeral Home

 

The family of a 6-year old Jayden Baskerville is in mourning after they say a shelf and mantle fell on top of him this weekend as he reached for a toy.

Jayden died late Saturday afternoon after the incident that took place inside his home just outside the Henderson city limits.

“She heard the ‘bam bam.’ And when she ran into the living room, everybody was in shock because that big brick was on his head and on his chest,” explained Shirley Venable, describing her granddaughter – Jayden’s mother – moments after the crash.

Venable said Jayden was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a nearby hospital.

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family.

Read more at ABC11.com

Jayden Baskerville , vance county

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 21 hours ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 5 days ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 2 weeks ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 2 weeks ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 2 weeks ago
04.09.19
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 3 weeks ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 month ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 month ago
03.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close