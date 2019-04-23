Phylicia Rashad Is Coming Back To Broadway

Via Madamenoire:

Phylicia Rashad will always hold a special place in our hearts for all she’s contributed to the culture throughout her nearly 5-decade long career.

And at 70-years-old Rashad had more to offer.

According to Deadline, Rashad will make her directorial debut on Broadway, leading Charles Randolph Wright’s play Blue.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The play will feature music from Nona Hendryx, one of three members of Labelle, and will be produced by Brian Moreland.

While this is Rashad’s first time directing a Broadway play, she has led other productions, including four of August Wilson’s plays, including Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Gem of the Ocean, and Fences.

In a statement about her new role, Rashad said, “I am happy to be directing this play that brought me so much joy,” Rashad said in a statement. “It affirms the importance of theater and its power to touch the human heart.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

According to Deadline, the play is about a “socially prominent family named the Clarks, who are struggling with the legacy and pitfalls of their own good fortune. The production will be “Infused with a searing jazz and soul score” and “celebrates the love and spirit of a family coming to terms with itself.”

Randolph-Wright, the playwright said, “Part of the inspiration for writing Blue was that I had never seen a family like mine on stage. I am thrilled that Blue will continue to open doors to a more diverse world, and also spread a little joy.”

SEE ALSO: Phylicia Rashad Joins The Cast Of “This Is Us”

Hendrix said, “I am excited that Phylicia, Charles, and Brian are bringing Blue back to the stage. I am thrilled to be part of a play about a family coping with life, love, secrets, and lies.”

Casting and the design team attached to the project will be announced soon.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Phylicia Rashad Is Coming Back To Broadway was originally published on getuperica.com