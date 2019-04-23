Conversations You Need To Have With Your New Boo To Create A Great Foundation For Your Relationship

Via Madamenoire:
When you are swept away in the honeymoon period of a relationship, boundaries are probably the last thing you want to discuss with your new boo. But creating lines in the sand regarding how you want to be treated is an important step in building respect in your partnership.
We are all individuals with varied backgrounds, fears, wounds, and preferences–the sooner you and your significant other learn each other’s boundaries, the better chance you have at relationship longevity.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
YourTango compiled a list of boundaries you should establish with your babe. Here are a few:
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
When/How You Have Sex
A lot of people believe talking about sex is totally not sexy—but you know what’s worse? Making your partner feel uncomfortable in a sexual encounter. Some people love being spanked. Others are into having sex outdoors. Some partners love period sex, other people are completely grossed out by it. Take the time and learn what makes your person feel good–it only sets you up for better sex later.
Money
his is another super uncomfortable topic. But how you save and how you spend could determine the success of a relationship. Financial compatibility is totally a thing. You also should decide if you have the same big purchasing goals in mind, like a house, so you can work towards that gain together.
How You Argue
I know people who like to duke it out in an argument until it’s resolved. But for some, that exercise is exhausting and they would rather step away from a heated confrontation, clear their head, and return with a sound mind. Nothing is wrong with either approach, but if you and your partner are on different sides of the coin with how you approach conflict resolution, you both will have to compromise to make peace.
Social Media
Some who walk among us live for social media and social media posts. But this can be detrimental to your relationship if your partner is totally not about the ‘gram and you are. This goes from time spent scrolling and not talking to each other, to how much you share about your relationship on these platforms. Establish early on what information you want people to know online and carve out time together away from your phones.
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time
Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time
1. 26th Annual NAACP Theatre AwardsSource:Getty 1 of 24
2. 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 24
3. UAE-DUBAI-FILM-FESTIVALSource:Getty 3 of 24
4. Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures' 'I Am Not Your Negro' - Red CarpetSource:Getty 4 of 24
5. Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 5 of 24
6. 89th Annual Academy Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 6 of 24
7. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 7 of 24
8. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 8 of 24
9. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 9 of 24
10. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 10 of 24
11. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 11 of 24
12. Opening Night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath's 'A Doll's House, Part 2' Starring Laurie Metcalf And Chris CooperSource:Getty 12 of 24
13. SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations With 'Grey's Anatomy'Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. 19th Annual DesignCare 2017 - ArrivalsSource:Getty 14 of 24
15. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 15 of 24
16. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 16 of 24
17. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 17 of 24
18. Patrick McMullan ArchivesSource:Getty 18 of 24
19. Vanity Fair aftershow party - Morton's - Melrose AvenueSource:Getty 19 of 24
20. The American Theatre Wing's Centennial GalaSource:Getty 20 of 24
21. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - ArrivalsSource:Getty 21 of 24
22. CinemaCon 2018 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola CompanySource:Getty 22 of 24
23. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 23 of 24
24. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - ArrivalsSource:Getty 24 of 24
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- BET’s New “Sunday Best” Judges Revealed [VIDEO]
- Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings To Hotel & Churches On Easter
- Bishop T.D. Jakes Shares How The Death Of His Mother & Daughter Getting Pregnant At A Young Age Inspired His New Book
Conversations You Need To Have With Your New Boo To Create A Great Foundation For Your Relationship was originally published on getuperica.com