Conversations You Need To Have With Your New Boo To Create A Great Foundation For Your Relationship

Via Madamenoire:

When you are swept away in the honeymoon period of a relationship, boundaries are probably the last thing you want to discuss with your new boo. But creating lines in the sand regarding how you want to be treated is an important step in building respect in your partnership.

We are all individuals with varied backgrounds, fears, wounds, and preferences–the sooner you and your significant other learn each other’s boundaries, the better chance you have at relationship longevity.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

YourTango compiled a list of boundaries you should establish with your babe. Here are a few:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

When/How You Have Sex

A lot of people believe talking about sex is totally not sexy—but you know what’s worse? Making your partner feel uncomfortable in a sexual encounter. Some people love being spanked. Others are into having sex outdoors. Some partners love period sex, other people are completely grossed out by it. Take the time and learn what makes your person feel good–it only sets you up for better sex later.

Money

his is another super uncomfortable topic. But how you save and how you spend could determine the success of a relationship. Financial compatibility is totally a thing. You also should decide if you have the same big purchasing goals in mind, like a house, so you can work towards that gain together.

How You Argue

I know people who like to duke it out in an argument until it’s resolved. But for some, that exercise is exhausting and they would rather step away from a heated confrontation, clear their head, and return with a sound mind. Nothing is wrong with either approach, but if you and your partner are on different sides of the coin with how you approach conflict resolution, you both will have to compromise to make peace.

Social Media

Some who walk among us live for social media and social media posts. But this can be detrimental to your relationship if your partner is totally not about the ‘gram and you are. This goes from time spent scrolling and not talking to each other, to how much you share about your relationship on these platforms. Establish early on what information you want people to know online and carve out time together away from your phones.

Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time 24 photos Launch gallery Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time 1. 26th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. UAE-DUBAI-FILM-FESTIVAL Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Premiere Of Magnolia Pictures' 'I Am Not Your Negro' - Red Carpet Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Premiere Of Paramount Pictures' 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' - Arrivals Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. 89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - Arrivals Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'Kong: Skull Island' - Arrivals Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Opening Night on Broadway of Lucas Hnath's 'A Doll's House, Part 2' Starring Laurie Metcalf And Chris Cooper Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. SAG-AFTRA Foundation's Conversations With 'Grey's Anatomy' Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. 19th Annual DesignCare 2017 - Arrivals Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Patrick McMullan Archives Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Vanity Fair aftershow party - Morton's - Melrose Avenue Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. The American Theatre Wing's Centennial Gala Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. WACO Theater's 2nd Annual Wearable Art Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. CinemaCon 2018 - The CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards Brought To You By The Coca-Cola Company Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - Arrivals Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's 'Incredibles 2' - Arrivals Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson’s Love Stands The Test Of Time Samuel L. Jackson is Hollywood’s highest paid actor, and his films (he’s starred in over 100 roles) have generated billions at the box office. Sam is currently in two blockbuster movies set to hit the big screen, Glass and Captain Marvel. But behind every successful Black man is a strong Black woman and that woman for Sam Jackson is LaTanya Richardson. The couple, who’ve been married since 1980, have stood the test of time. They’ve been married 38 years and she’s the reason he became an actor. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] “I’m telling you, we were revolutionaries,” Richardson said in Essence Magazine. “We used to say the most revolutionary thing was to keep a Black family together. So that became our mantra.” Take a look at Sam and LaTanya through the years.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Conversations You Need To Have With Your New Boo To Create A Great Foundation For Your Relationship was originally published on getuperica.com